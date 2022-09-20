Friends plan concert in memory of Dodge County man killed by neighbor in pet dispute

Staff at the Dodge County jail found Ronnie Robert Reaves dead in his cell around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, 71-year-old Ronnie Robert Reaves, the man accused of shooting and killing a Dodge County man over a dog and cat fight, was found dead in jail.

We told you about the fight that left Reaves' neighbor’s father, David Ussery, dead. With Ussery's alleged killer now also dead, 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha explains what investigators think happened.

Staff at the Dodge County jail found Ronnie Robert Reaves dead in his cell around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. That's according to a statement from Sheriff Brian Robinson.

He said there were no signs of foul play and that they believe Reaves committed suicide. The sheriff didn't describe how Reaves killed himself or his cause of death, but he said the GBI is investigating.

This all started last Friday when 48-year-old David Ussery, his daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren arrived back at his son's house. According to Sheriff Robinson, they found Reaves shooting their dog in the foot.

Apparently Reaves was angry that the Usserys' dog had attacked their cat. According to Ussery's family, the two men argued and then Reaves shot Ussery in the chest.

The sheriff says Reaves was arrested Friday and charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and more. When we asked the sheriff about his state of mind, Robinson said Reaves appeared calm and sound of mind that night.

Earlier on Tuesday, we spoke to Cale Ussery whose father was shot Friday. He said he was sorry for Reaves' family because this case was hard on everyone.