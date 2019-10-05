A Dodge County man is now charged with murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend and setting his own car on fire.

The GBI served a murder warrant Thursday on Doug Sheriff in the Dodge County jail, according to District Attorney Tim Vaughn.

Back in July, Sheriff's white BMW was found under the Gum Swamp Creek Bridge off Dublin Highway.

Inside, investigators found the remains of his girlfriend, 50-year-old Michelle Bazemore.

At the time, Sheriff, who's 48, was charged only with arson. The GBI said they were still investigating how she died and that he could face further charges.

Vaughn said authorities agreed to charge Sheriff based on evidence turned up in the GBI investigation, but he declined to say what that was.

In addition to the arson charge, he said Sheriff is also awaiting trial on a domestic violence charge.

Vaughn says he hopes to bring the case to a grand jury in June. Most offices in the county courthouse are closed due to large amounts of pigeon droppings in the building, and the county is currently preparing another site where the grand jury could meet.

