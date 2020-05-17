CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman says she was just doing what was right when she stepped in to help a dog that was allegedly thrown from a moving vehicle yesterday around 5 p.m.

Our Ashley Gonzalez joins us live with more details and Ashley--do we know yet if the dog survived?

"Taylor, I spoke with the woman who arrived at the scene and rushed the dog to the hospital. Amberley Freitas said the dog had injuries to its spine and did not make it," said 3News reporter, Ashley Gonzalez.

Witnesses say the incident happened near Staples and Everhart where a woman allegedly threw this dog out the window of a moving vehicle.

Freitas says the dog was hit by another vehicle right after.

Freitas said the driver of that vehicle immediately stopped and tried to help the dog.

According to Freitas, the dog was in so much pain, and it didn't let anyone near. She said she had no choice but to step in any way, so she rushed the dog to the VCA Oso Creek Animal Hospital and Emergency Center where they later told her, the dog's injuries were too extensive and she wouldn't make it.

"Finally I got her comfortable enough to settle down more. Prior to that, she had been at biting her tail, she was trying to break it more. I think in her mind, to stop the pain," said Amberley Freitas.

Freitas says no reports were filed to CCPD and no arrests were made.

"Now Taylor, in the state of Texas, animal cruelty can result in jail time. More specifically, a felony of the 3rd degree which can result in 2 to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine," said 3News reporter, Ashley Gonzalez.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward -- whether it’s a description of the pickup truck, a license plate number, or any other details of Saturday evening's appalling incident that you may have seen. The contact number to reach Animal Control Officers is (361) 826-2489.

If you would like to donate in memory of Angel, please contact VCA Oso Creek Animal Hospital and Emergency Center, located at 7721 S. Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413. Their contact number is (361) 994-1145.

