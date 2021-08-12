Police asking public for help after Labradoodle was found 'engulfed in flames' in DeKalb

Authorities are hoping to identify a suspect in the case, which left the dog in critical condition.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are asking for help from the public in trying to find information on a case in which a dog was found "engulfed in flames."

The incident happened on Sunday, the DeKalb County Police Department said on Facebook. The department said the large male Labradoodle was found sometime before noon on Lindsey Drive outside Decatur.

"The tan & cream dog was running on the road before witnesses put out the fire," the department said.

The dog survived, according to DKPD, but is in critical condition.

Police said they located the owner and have not made any arrest in the animal cruelty case. They said t hey are still looking for whoever might be responsible. A reward of up to $2,000 is available.

Anyone who might be able to help is asked to call DKPD Det. Watson at 404-286-7990 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Police are also directing anyone who wishes to help to Dog Days Rescue, a shelter that is currently taking care of the dog. Their venmo is @dog-days-rescue and their Cashapp is $ddpr and their PayPal is dogdaysrescue@gmail.com