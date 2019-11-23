MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Macon Dollar General Friday night.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two men with their faces covered entered the store with guns around 10:30 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4471 Jeffersonville Road.

They entered as two employees were closing the store, then demanded money.

After taking the money, they fled the store. The amount of money taken has not yet been determined, according to the release.

No one was injured.

The robbers were wearing all black hoodies, black pants, gloves, and black masks covering their faces.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

