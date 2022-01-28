SFPD has increased the reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of the serial killer from $100,000 to $200,000.

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Police Department released new information Thursday regarding the decades-long search for the 1970s serial killer who targeted gay men known as the "Doodler".

A new investigation led detectives to believe that Warren Andrews may be the sixth victim of the "Doodler."

"On April 27, 1975, Andrews was a victim of an assault at Land’s End," the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. "Andrews was found unconscious and never regained consciousness dying approximately seven weeks later."

As of January. 2022, a potential suspect named by several San Francisco citizens in January 1976 remains the focus of the San Francisco Police Department's investigation.

San Francisco police have increased the reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of the killer from $100,000 to $200,000.

In the mid-1970s, the San Francisco Police Department investigated several violent assaults of gay, white male victims which led to at least one victim providing information that led to a forensic sketch of the suspect.

The victim told deputies that the suspect was attending art school to become a cartoonist and was doodling throughout their conversation at a diner.

According to officials, during the same timeframe, five victims were found murdered in the Ocean Beach/Golden Gate Park area.

However, as the investigation progressed, San Francisco police say they were led to believe that Warren Andrews may be a sixth victim in the case.

According to officials, all six victims of the "Doodler" cold case investigation are believed to be gay white males.

"We believe there are other persons who may have survived attacks by this same suspect or may have information regarding this suspect and these attacks," San Francisco police said.

As this is an active cold case investigation, San Francisco police encourage anyone with information to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tips can also also be texted to "TIP411".