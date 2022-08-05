Person stabbed after argument over if Mexico or Guatemala is a better country

The stabbing escalated from an argument outside of the Treasure Island shopping center.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — An argument led to a person being stabbed outside of the Treasure Island shopping center on Sunday, according to Doraville police.

A 35-year-old man started hitting a 54-year-old man with a belt after an argument, police said, about whether Mexico or Guatemala was a better country.

That's when the 54-year-old man took his knife and stabbed the other man twice, the department said.

"That's first for me in my career," Brian Harris, Doraville assistant police chief, said. "There's no rhyme or reason why when alcohol's involved; people will fight."

At this time, police said they were not charging the 54-year-old man and considered it self-defense. The 29-year-old is facing a battery charge for the incident.