Douglas County's fire chief was terminated for hiring a wanted man. Why is he still on the payroll?

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The upheaval within the Douglas County Fire Department sparked by an 11Alive investigation in February that found firefighter Daymetrie Williams was a wanted fugitive in Alabama and still on the payroll, would appear to be settled with the termination of Chief Roderick Jolivette - except for one thing.

As of today, Williams is still a wanted fugitive while remaining on the county’s payroll – leaving taxpayers to pick up the tab.

Daymetrie Williams was hired in May 2021 by Jolivette and the Douglas County Fire Department, two years after an arrest in Huntsville, Alabama for felony theft. Williams has been considered a fugitive since January of this year for missing a court date related to that case.

According to the GBI, the fire department did a background check on Williams, but not until June 29, 2021 -- weeks after he was already hired for the job. The bureau said the department ran another background check on Williams nearly a year after he was hired.

After an investigation into hiring practices under Jolivette, the chief was terminated this week.

Williams, however, continues to collect a paycheck, as he remains on Douglas County’s active employee list, while on probation.

Records obtained exclusively by 11Alive show that in July last year, Williams got a written reprimand from the chief after an altercation with another employee. Two months later, a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him.

Jolivette recommended Williams be placed on probation for six months, as well as get sexual harassment and anger management training following the harassment allegation.

Weeks later, Williams' probation was extended through May 1, 2023.

11Alive is actively working on gathering more details about the extension and harassment complaint.

These records raise obvious questions - why is Williams still on Douglas County's payroll? Is there a reason he hasn't also been terminated? What happens after his probation ends on May 1?

Among the other lingering questions: Why haven't the authorities in Huntsville who want Williams on the felony theft case been able to bring him back?