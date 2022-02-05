Woman in custody for road rage shooting in Douglasville, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Police in Douglasville have a woman in custody, who they say shot another driver in the face. According to them, it was road rage.
In this picture, you can see the woman pointing something that appears to be a gun out of the window of a black sedan.
Police said the shooting happened on I-20 eastbound Sunday around 4:40 p.m.
After issuing a $5,000 reward for information in the case, police posted on Facebook Monday stating that the woman is now in custody.
11Alive has reached out to police to see if they can tell us how the victim is doing. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.