The body of D'Shaunti Kyanni Hunter was found in a Lamar County cemetery last weekend.

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old metro Atlanta girl was caught in Florida, authorities said Wednesday.

The sheriff's office in Lamar County, where the body of D'Shaunti Kyanni Hunter was found in a cemetery last week, said 22-year-old Jaylan Jashad Ray was arrested in Tallahassee.

"Sheriff’s Investigators, the GBI and US Marshals have arrested Jaylan Jashad Ray, age 22 of Albany," a Facebook post by the Lamar County Sheriff's Office said. "He was arrested in Tallahassee Florida. He will be awaiting extradition in Leon county jail, in Florida￼. Warrants have been taken for Murder and aggravated assault."

The sheriff's ofice announced the discovery on Sunday just after 4 p.m. The sheriff's office said the teen was found dead in the cemetery across from Unionville Church on Highfalls Park Road.

They said she had suffered at least one gunshot wound.