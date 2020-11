Sheriff Larry Dean is asking one who sees the man to contact 911.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of escaping a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Larry Dean says around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday deputies performed a PIT maneuver on a vehicle that would not stop. Dean says the driver ran way around HWY 441 North at Tattnall Lake Road.

Right now, deputies are still searching for the man.