Police: Dunkin' customer who used racial slur dies after employee punched him in the face

TAMPA, Fla — A customer at a Tampa Dunkin' Donuts died after an employee punched him in the face for using a racial slur, according to police.
The Tampa Police Department says, on May 5, a 77-year-old man in the drive-thru of a Dunkin' Donuts became "upset due to the lack of service he was receiving."
Employees at the location asked the man to leave and did not serve him, according to a press release.
But officers say instead of driving away, the elderly man parked his car and walked into the store and began arguing with an employee named Corey Pujols.
According to the police department, the 77-year-old called Pujols a racial slur which Pujols "challenged" the man to repeat. Officers say when the customer repeated the slur, Pujols punched him in the face.
The hit knocked the elderly man out and caused him to fall and hit his head, according to a press release.
Tampa Fire Rescue responded, and the customer was taken to the hospital where he later died on May 7.
Pujols has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly adult. Tampa police say the case remains under investigation.
What other people are reading right now:
- How to bounce back financially after COVID-19 pandemic
- Searching for a job? Local businesses are finding creative incentives to get new hires in the door
- Ex-fashion design teacher who spied on students sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Dunedin couple decorates entire house with mosaic tiles
- Child vaccinations could help chart path to herd immunity as some communities struggle to vaccinate
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter