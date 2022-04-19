Dunwoody day care owner indicted on murder charges following baby's death

A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Amanda Hickey following the death of a four-month-old boy.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A former Dunwoody day care owner has been indicted on murder charges more than a year after a 4-month-old child died under her care, officials said.

The district attorney's office said a grand jury returned its 20-count indictment Tuesday in a DeKalb County court for charges against Amanda Hickey, including murder in the second degree, cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the second degree, simple battery and reckless conduct.

Jurors delivered their decision in connection with the death of a 4-month-old boy. The child was found dead in his crib on Feb. 3, 2021, at Hickey's Little Lovey home day care.

Investigators said the infant had been placed down for a nap on his stomach, against medical recommendation for a child of his age. Video shows the child was left unsupervised for more than two hours before he was found.

Authorities said they also uncovered other alleged abuse against six other victims in the day care center involving children six months to 16 months old. Hickey is accused of holding a 7-month-old with one hand by the leg and letting go of him while he was upside down, causing the child to fall on his face, records show. On a different occasion, investigators said Hickey also grabbed a 14-month-old by the hair forcing them to lay down, according to a warrant.

Investigators also noted Little Lovey was licensed to care for a maximum of six children but on the date of the alleged incidents, the day care was at nearly double capacity.

The state ordered an emergency closure of Hickey's facility and is no longer in operation.