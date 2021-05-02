Dunwoody daycare owner charged with murder in 4-month-old infant's death, police say

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, 45-year-old Amanda Harris Hickey was arrested Friday, Feb. 5.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody daycare owner has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 4-month-old baby.

Police said officers along with the DeKalb County Fire Department were called to Little Lovey daycare on Leisure Lane on Wednesday just before 4 p.m. about a child who was unresponsive.

"Officers arrived within minutes and began resuscitation efforts on the four-month-old infant," police said in the news release. "DeKalb County Paramedics arrived and transported the infant to an area hospital where the infant was later pronounced deceased."

Details about how the infant died have not been released.