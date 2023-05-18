Former high school teacher in Henry County arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

The matter is now in the hands of law enforcement.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former high school teacher in Henry County has been arrested after allegations rose that they had an inappropriate relationship with a student, officials said.

Families who have a student that attends Eagle's Landing High School received a letter outlining actions taken by the school.

According to the notice, as soon as allegations were reported at the McDonough high school the Henry County Police Department became involved. The matter will now be handled by law enforcement, school officials said.

"Maintaining a safe and secure learning environment is our utmost priority, and inappropriate behavior will never be tolerated in our schools," officials said in the letter.