EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — An East Dublin mother and father are charged with child cruelty after their 5-week-old was found to have extensive bodily injuries.

According to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified about child abuse by Eggleston Children’s Hospital on April 20.

The victim was transferred to The Medical Center, Navicent Health where doctors found the 5-week-old had multiple broken bones, a burned foot and brain injuries.

Investigators say doctors didn’t see injuries consistent with what the parents said happened to the infant.

The parents, identified as Crystal Harris Russell and James Russell, were interviewed on Wednesday, April 24, and could not give a ‘reasonable explanation’ for the cause of the injuries and were then charged.

The pair are charged with cruelty to children in the 1st degree and aggravated battery.

