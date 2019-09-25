MACON, Ga. — At 210 Bradstone Circle, things were quiet Wednesday afternoon, but hours earlier, there was chaos as someone fired shots toward the Glover residence.

Reginald Glover lives at the house, and he took 13WMAZ inside on Wednesday to see the damage.

He just moved in two weeks ago with his 8-month pregnant wife, Keyondra, and their 5-year old daughter, Jordyn.

Bullet holes and shell casings were everywhere -- the master bedroom, the kitchen floor, the garage.

It appears most of the bullets came through the window of their master bedroom. Glover says that's where his wife was shot. A bullet traveled through her pillow. Another one hit their headboard. Another shattered their bathroom mirror.

Across the hall, bullets struck the walls, floor, and TV of his daughter's room. She was in her bunk bed, asleep. Glover is thankful she wasn't hit during the attack.

Glover also says his unborn child is doing "OK."

One neighbor told 13WMAZ she heard the gunshots but was too afraid to look outside when it happened.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says investigators don't know if this was a drive-by or walk-by shooting, and there are currently no suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

