Video shows wild East Point chase, suspect crashing into pole

EAST POINT, Ga. — A wild police chase in East Point that was caught on video ended with the arrest of a suspect facing multiple felony warrants on Monday, the Georgia State Patrol said. East Point Police later revealed that a 19-year-old -- one of the city's "most wanted" -- was apprehended following the pursuit.

The social media accounts of Georgia Followers posted video, which showed GSP troopers and East Point police cruisers chasing a white SUV through a parking lot. The video shows a trooper ending the chase with a PIT maneuver that sends the SUV spiraling, with the vehicle then crashing into a pole. Several GSP and East Point Police cruisers, as well as unmarked law enforcement vehicles, appeared to be involved in the chase.

GSP said the SUV involved had been stolen. In a statement, GSP said the chase ended at a shopping center around Washington Road and Harris Drive.

Tuesday, East Point Police shared a video on social media along with information that sheds more light on what happened. They said the teen was being investigated by their police department and several jurisdictions, including College Park, Hapeville, Gwinnett County, South Fulton and other agencies.

They said authorities were trying to serve the 19-year-old arrest warrants when he allegedly took off in the stolen Jeep. East Point Police claim the driver went through a backyard, down several streets, and damaged several cars along the way during the pursuit. Authorities also attempted several PIT maneuvers before the series of events ended.

"The East Point Police Department would like to thank The Georgia State Patrol for their assistance in apprehending one of East Point’s Most Wanted," the police department said in a social media post.

The 19-year-old faces several charges, including theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing, and financial transaction card fraud. East Point Police said the teen faces additional charges in other jurisdictions.

