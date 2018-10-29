SHELBY COUNTY, Texas -- An East Texas man has been arrested after allegedly turning to the dark web in a plot to rape and murder a child.

Alexander Nathan Barter, 21, was arrested in Joaquin on Oct. 19.

Newsweek reports Barter posted to the dark web a request for a victim to carry out his fantasies. An undercover agent saw the request and offered a troubled underage daughter.

“Nice! I’m in East Texas. How old is your daughter? Can we kill her?” the suspect replied before describing his plan in detail.

According to an affidavit filed in Shelby County, together the suspect and the undercover agent set up a plan to meet at a motel room. The suspect said he would rape and murder the girl before eating her.

“I’m not going to change my mind about this. I really want to do this,” Barter reportedly wrote.

The FBI arrested Barter when he left home for the trip to the motel carrying a plastic bag and a knife just as he said he would.

Barter appeared in a Beaumont courtroom last week for an initial appearance.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Barter has been charged in a federal complaint with attempted coercion and enticement and will go back to court Tuesday for preliminary hearings.

If he is convicted, Barter faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

(KYTX CBS 19 contributed to this report.)

© 2018 KHOU