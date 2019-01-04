EASTMAN, Ga. — An Eastman woman is dead and another is injured after a stabbing early Monday morning.

According to the GBI, they were called to assist by Eastman Police in a death investigation that happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Calahan Street and 1st Avenue.

They say 60-year-old Althea Etheridge was found inside her 2004 Ford Expedition, which she wrecked after she was stabbed.

Alexia Williams, 38, also had stab wounds and was airlifted to The Medical Center in Macon. She’s currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call the GBI’s Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

