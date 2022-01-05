'Dangerous' inmate escapes from Georgia jail after lock malfunction, sheriff says

Kevin David Lenix Wilson, 32, was being held for the Rincon Police Department on numerous charges.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia authorities are looking for a "dangerous" inmate who they say escaped Monday night, likely by way of a door malfunction, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office said.

Kevin David Lenix Wilson, 32, was being held for the Rincon Police Department on numerous charges that occurred during a traffic stop and chase in October of 2020.

"A suspected door malfunction is believed to be the reason the inmate had access to an unsecured area where he made his escape. A full investigation into the escape is being conducted," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

In August last year, Wilson was indicted by the Chatham County grand jury on three counts of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon that occurred on May 13, 2020 in Savannah, according to the sheriff's office.

"The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is working with numerous agencies in an attempt to locate Wilson and anyone who aided in his escape," they wrote.

Wilson is "considered to be dangerous and should not be approached."