Elderly man shoots, kills woman during alleged break-in in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Sunday night.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, it happened on East Pine Hill Drive in Macon just after 10 p.m.

Deputies say 77-year-old Howard Walker heard someone trying to break into his house, so he grabbed his gun and shot through a boarded up window.

A bullet hit 53-year-old April Boyd and killed her. The release says Boyd's family has been notified.

It's not clear if Walker will face any charges.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.