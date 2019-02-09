DULUTH, Ga. — A 53-year-old woman was shot and killed outside her front door at a Duluth apartment complex late Sunday night, Gwinnett Police said.

Seyyed Tngsiri said he was watching a movie with his dad at about 10:30 p.m. when he heard a loud bang.

"After ten seconds -- or 15 seconds, we heard another shot," he said. "My dad said it might be fireworks."

They quickly realized it was much more serious.

"Was it a shot or something? It happened right at our door," he said.

The victim, Kim Bessellieu, lived right next door. She was shot and killed just steps away from him.

Bessellieu's roommate told police there had been a knock at their door, followed by a gunshot.

Witnesses told police that two men wearing masks and dressed in all black fled from the scene at the Amber Trail Apartments.

Tngsiri said that after the noise he and his father heard, police lights flooded the parking lot outside, but it wasn't until police knocked on his door that he found out what had happened.

"Around 1 a.m., a cop came and asked us some questions and we learned that it was our neighbor that got shot," Tngsiri said.

Another neighbor, 48-year-old Kevin Hudson was injured in the parking lot when he confronted the suspects. Investigators said Hudson's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Tngsiri said the last time he saw Bessellieu was only a few days ago.

“Every time I see her she was always smiling, saying hi and lot of barbecues, friends coming over, coming around, she was really cool," he said.

Yoselin Perez also lives in the apartment complex. She said it was frightening to know what had happened nearby.

"It's honestly horrifying," she said.

Perez, who has lived there for 10 years, said another crime incident a few months ago left the neighborhood shaken, but that this was even worse. She said it doesn't feel safe there anymore.

"I feel like it used to be, but right now with things happening, I would say no, not anymore," Perez said about the area's safety. "Like tonight, I'm probably going to be a little freaked out."

Police said they do not know what led to the shooting. They are still looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

MORE HEADLINES

Teen shot outside Dave and Buster's at Sugarloaf Mills Mall

Atlanta Police: Suspect opened fire on officer, brother in parking garage

Atlanta police respond to suspicious package, find dead Yorkie in burning box