McDonald's employee in critical condition after being hit by car in dispute over wrong order, police say

Police say no suspects have been identified in the incident.

DECATUR, Ga. — A dispute over a wrong order at McDonald's may have resulted in a teenage employee in critical condition early Monday morning.

At around 3 a.m., DeKalb County police officers responded to McDonald’s at 2077 N. Decatur Road in Decatur in reference to a person hit by a car.

Once on scene, officers met with a female in her late teens who had been hit.

"The victim, an employee of the McDonald’s, appears to have gotten into a dispute with the driver over an order being wrong," a DeKalb police spokesman told 11Alive News.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, they said. No suspects have been identified and police tell 11Alive that the investigation is "active and ongoing."

In a statement provided to 11Alive, McDonald’s Owner/Operator Lulo Mattei said: "We are saddened by the incident that happened at our restaurant and are fully cooperating with the DeKalb County Police on this active investigation. Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants.”

A spokesperson for the company tells 11Alive that the initial order placed was correct.