Hours earlier, police said the suspect hand attacked his mother and threatened to harm himself.

ATLANTA — A man is in custody facing several charges after a tense moment earlier in October in which he threatened his mother and attacked her with a gun, police say.

Atlanta Police released new video in the arrest of 28-year-old Roosevelt Wood on Oct. 15 in the area of Erin Avenue. Police said that one day earlier, around 10 p.m., police were sent to the area regarding an armed and emotionally distraught man. His mother told police that she had called an ambulance for him. When he learned of this, police said he allegedly attacked his mother, striking her with the gun, pointing it at her and forcing her back into the home.

"Once inside, Mr. Wood pointed the weapon at her throat and cocked it before finally leaving the location," police said in a statement.

But, around 1:30 a.m. the next morning - just hours after the first call - police were alerted that Wood had returned to the area.

"Knowing they were likely approaching an armed individual, officers met near the residence and coordinated their approach," police said.

They soon found Wood lying underneath a vehicle in the driveway and ordered he show his hands. Police said he complied but initially headed to the porch - away from officers. Police ultimately took him into custody on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony."

Police said that soon found a loaded handgun partly covered with woodchips not far from where he had been laying.

He was then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Fulton County Jail.

"We are extremely proud of these officers and their efforts to bring about a safe resolution to this volatile situation," the police department said. "Each day, officers face a multitude of challenges, and their response to this situation was incredible."