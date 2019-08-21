GULF COUNTY, Fla. — An escaped Clayton County inmate who was wanted for murder died by suicide in Florida Wednesday morning as authorities surrounded his vehicle, law enforcement said.

Authorities were searching for Stephen Smith, who walked off a work detail in Clayton County last week.

He had been serving time on a robbery conviction, and after his escape police believe he murdered a 30-year-old man in Florida on Monday.

According to a Wednesday morning Facebook post by the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Smith died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals stopped and surrounded his vehicle on Tuesday night, when he turned his gun on himself, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believed Smith killed the 30-year-old man, Daniel Lee Upton, in a drug deal gone wrong.

Before he died, Upton identified Smith as the gunman, according to sheriff's officials. He also identified a woman, 44-year-old Destiney Jene Terry, who was present at the shooting and who had helped arrange the meeting.

Terry was arrested Tuesday morning.

