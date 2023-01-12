Ex-Bibb County juvenile corrections officer arrested for sexual assault on youth

32-year-old Tyrell De'Jon Johnson of Warner Robins is charged with one count of sexual assault by an officer and one count of violating his oath of office.

MACON, Ga. — A former juvenile-corrections officer in Bibb County is accused of sexually assaulting a youth in custody.

That's according to the state Department of Juvenile Justice.

They say 32-year-old Tyrell De'Jon Johnson of Warner Robins was arrested Thursday.

He's charged with one count of sexual assault by an officer and one count of violating his oath of office.

The contact allegedly happened last year at the agency's Macon Youth Development Campus.

They say Johnson was fired last month after the complaint against him.