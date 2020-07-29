68-year-old Reason Fredrick Culpepper was arrested by GBI agents and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office after an undercover investigation that started on July 9.

CORDELE, Ga. — A retired Dooly County deputy was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 68-year-old Reason Fredrick Culpepper was arrested by GBI agents and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office after an undercover investigation that started on July 9.

The release says Culpepper went to Cordele with an intent to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex. He was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, 2 counts of Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act, 1 count of Child Molestation, 1 count of Sexual Exploitation of Children, 1 count of Electronically Furnishing Obscene Materials to Minors, and 1 count of Trafficking a person for labor or sexual servitude. Culpepper is being held at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the GBI at 478-987-4545.

