Craig Dean Godfrey, of Cartersville, now faces charges of aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and obscene telephone contact.

ACWORTH, Ga. — A teacher in Cobb County is now in jail after an investigation uncovered he was allegedly in a sexual relationship with a former student while that student was still underage.

According to the Acworth Police Department, 38-year-old Craig Dean Godfrey, of Cartersville, now faces charges of aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and obscene telephone contact, following his arrest.

Police said they were contacted Friday, Jan. 15 by North Cobb Christian School administration after getting information about the relationship between the 38-year-old and now-former student. Godfrey was band director for the school, according to police.

According Acworth Police's investigation, Godfrey was allegedly in a sexual relationship with a student, now an adult, from 2016-2019. However, police said the student was a sophomore at the school when the inappropriate relationship began.

In addition to physical contact, police said evidence showed messages and explicit photos were exchanged between Godfrey and the victim over a social media app.

He was charged on Jan. 19 and arrested the following day.

Godfrey is now in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.