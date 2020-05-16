MIRAMAR, Fla — Former UGA player and current New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker has surrendered to authorities in Miramar, Fla., after multiple witnesses accused him along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar of an armed robbery at a party.

An attorney for Dunbar says he has five signed affidavits that exonerate his client of involvement in an armed robbery.

Attorney Michael Grieco says five witnesses have attested that Dunbar was not involved. Greico says the affidavits were presented to prosecutors in Broward County, Fla., but that authorities still want Dunbar to turn himself in.

Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men on Thursday.

The warrant alleges that the two men were attending a cookout Wednesday evening when a fight broke out and Baker pulled out a handgun.

The warrant says that according to witnesses, Baker, Dunbar and two other men began to rob others at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables.

Police said the men fled in three vehicles.

According to the warrant, the two men face four charges of armed robbery with a firearm each. Baker is also facing an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

