Ex-Wilkinson deputy gets 44 months in prison for having unregistered guns after FBI investigation

28-year-old Cody Griggers was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison for having unregistered guns after an FBI-led investigation into a violent extremist group

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Wilkinson County deputy was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison for having unregistered guns after an FBI-led investigation into a violent extremist group Tuesday.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Cody Griggers became part of an FBI investigation when agents were looking into a man in California making violent political statements on social media.

Agents found a group text with Griggers, who was a Wilkinson County deputy at the time.

The Department of Justice says Griggers told people in the text that he was making illegal weapons, explosives and suppressors – in addition to saying things indicating 'racially motivated violent extremism.'

In Nov. 2020, agents executed a search warrant at his home in Montrose and his sheriff’s office duty vehicle.

The release says they found 11 illegal firearms after searching the home and car, including a machine gun and an unregistered short barrel shotgun.

In April, Griggers pleaded guilty to one count possession of an unregistered firearm.

He was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison to be followed by one year of supervised release.

“This former law enforcement officer violated his oath of office in many ways, the most egregious was by threatening the very citizens he was sworn to protect with his words of racially motivated violence,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Now he is being held accountable by serving time in prison and never being able to wear the blue again.”