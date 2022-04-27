Execution date set for man convicted of 1976 kidnapping, rape and murder in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An execution date has been set for a man convicted of murder, kidnapping and rape in 1976, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is convicted for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old girl and the kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old girl.
Presnell Jr.'s execution date is set for Tuesday, May 17, at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 7 p.m. Presnell will be the 54th inmate put to death by lethal injection, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.