GBI: Explosives found in trailer fugitive was driving during shootout with Georgia deputies

The search for a man accused of shooting a north Georgia deputy is still active

DALTON, Ga. — The search for a 29-year-old Texas fugitive in Georgia is entering its third day.

The GBI tweeted Wednesday that a search warrant was executed on the stolen trailer Dalton Potter was driving at the time he got into a shootout with deputies in Whitfield County.

Inside, investigators say they found explosives that will be destroyed by the GBI Bomb Disposal Unit.

At this time, the statewide Blue Alert is still active. That means Potter is still on the run and ‘may be of serious threat to the public.’

It all began Monday when deputies saw Potter, a wanted fugitive in Texas, driving a stolen tractor-trailer.

When Whitfield County deputy Darrell Hackney pulled him over, the GBI says Potter fired several times at him.

Hackney was hit by the gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented him from being seriously injured.

He returned fire along with another responding deputy, but Potter escaped by driving south on I-75.

He later wrecked the truck and the stolen trailer was found near the Gordon-Whitfield County line.

Potter ran into the woods and has not yet been captured.

A second suspect, 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer is already in custody.

He was seen on a home surveillance system in a subdivision near the truck wreck, close to the Whitfield/Gordon County line.