DADE COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia county is warning its residents - and the rest of social media - not to get caught passing a distinct form of fake cash.

By all accounts, the money looks fairly real at first glance - with one key exception.

"The Asian markings should be noted as a concern, as well as the fact that it's not made of the same material as U.S. currency," the Dade County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office, located in Georgia's northwestern corner, said the fake cash is apparently circulating throughout north Georgia - and passing it off as real could land residents in jail.

"While this stuff is not illegal to possess, it IS ILLEGAL to try to pass it as actual US currency," the department wrote.

It turns out the cash does have a somewhat legitimate purpose, according to the sheriff's office, which elaborated that the bills are "mock" currency used to train tellers in Asia.

The sheriff's office said locals should not accept this as legitimate currency - whether you're a merchant or a consumer.

MORE HEADLINES

Fayetteville's Kelley O'Hara wins over the internet with US flag rescue, post-game kiss, locker room celebration

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

'Love you mommy' were the last words she said to her mother

District attorneys from across metro Atlanta say they won't prosecute women for abortions