Falcons practice squad member arrested in Atlanta

An Atlanta Falcons practice member was arrested by police in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve.

Atlanta Falcons released a statement about the incident on Saturday.

"We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies. We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."

Batson played in preseason games for the Falcons but hasn’t played in a regular season game this season. It's his first year with the team.

