'Tears won’t stop until I get justice' | Family of 13-year-old says he was innocent bystander of gun violence

Deshon DuBose's family is planning his funeral after he was shot and killed outside a skating rink in southwest Atlanta over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The family of a 13-year-old boy is planning his funeral after he was shot and killed outside a skating rink in southwest Atlanta over the weekend.

Deshon DuBose's family told 11Alive he was an innocent bystander of gun violence.

EXCLUSIVE: The family of 13-year-old Deshon DuBose tells me he was out with friends at Cascade Family Skating when a fight and gunshots rang out after closing time. Deshon was an innocent victim of gun violence, and now his family is planning a funeral. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/M3BmSS4u1v — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) January 24, 2023

Words of remembrance in chalk line the outside of Drew Charter School Monday where Deshon made his mark as a 7th grader.

“If anybody is a grandmother out there, you should feel my pain right now," Deshon's grandmother, Vanessa Rogers said.

Rogers is still coming to terms with him never coming home from a skating trip with friends.

“I have cried, and the tears won’t stop until I get justice," she added.

Maya DuBose, Deshon's sister, is now left without her little brother.

“One minute we’re good. The next minute it comes back. We’re taking it hard," she told 11Alive.

The boy's family said he was out with friends at Cascade Family Skating Saturday night when a fight started, and gunfire erupted after closing time. Charles DuBose, Deshon's grandfather, said he did not know the group.

“Now is time out for the gun banging and the gangbanging and all this stuff because you get too many innocent people get caught up like this," he said.

Deshon's mother, Charlett, l lost her only son but is trying to stay strong for his older sister.

“It’s too much killing. You all are killing us, your own kind. Put them down. Please. Please. You all are youngins. You all should not be doing this," she pleaded.

Deshon's family said he was quiet and kept to himself. He spent his time studying, playing video games or volunteering in the community.

“I would like for him to be remembered for his humbleness, for his caring for others and for his gentleness because he's known as being a gentle giant," Forrest Parker, Deshon's great uncle said.

Deshon just turned 13 in November and already stood six feet tall. His heart and goals were as big as his stature.

“I would like for him to be remembered for his humbleness, for his caring for others, and for his gentleness because he's known as being a gentle giant," Deshon's great uncle Forrest Parker said.

At 6 feet tall, Deshon's heart was as big as his stature.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/jlNKJqNlJF — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) January 24, 2023

“I hurt because I had great aspirations for him. I had great plans for his future," Charles said. "Deshon always wanted to help people. He was an old soul."

Charles said those plans included Deshon eventually becoming a pastor.

“I don’t want to see another family to have to go through this grieving over their child. We can’t do anything about once their child loses their life over some senseless stuff," he continued.

“I hurt because I had great aspirations for him. I had great plans for his future," said Charles DuBose, Deshon's grandfather.

Deshon was an honor roll student who volunteered in the community and eventually wanted to become a pastor.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/JbG7hlbUvG — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) January 24, 2023

Deshon's family said he was an honor roll student and liked helping out his school's basketball team.

Lauren McClung, the director of communications for Charles R. Drew Charter School, sent 11Alive the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Deshon Dubose, one of our Drew Charter School students, on Saturday night. During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and all who loved him. Many of us remember his beautiful smile, quick wit, and charming personality. His presence in our Drew Family is missed. Counseling and grief support services are available on campus to assist with the immediate needs of our students, families, and staff who are grieving.”

Atlanta Police haven't named any suspects but say this is an active, ongoing investigation.