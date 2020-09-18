A family is grieving after a missing persons case in Baldwin County turned into a homicide investigation.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Last week, the family of Latorra Tillman reported her missing with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday night, Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord says they believe they found her body.

"We had a great relationship. That was my best friend," says younger sister Alicia Little.

Little says the family knew something was wrong after not hearing from Tillman for a few days.

"Nobody had talked to her. No text messages, it didn't feel right," she says.

After filing the missing persons report, Little says they got the call on Wednesday that no one could've prepared for.

"I didn't wanna think the worst, but I know my sister, and I know she always show up. It's just hard," she says.

Hours after Tillman's body was found, 26-year-old Clemmon Jamar Hunt was arrested and charged with her murder.

Little says they feel some comfort knowing that her alleged killer is off the streets.

"It's comforting. just really wanted to find my sister. I needed to find her," she says.

Above all else, Little wants people to remember Tillman for the person she was...

"She never met a stranger, she would walk up to somebody, 'Hey, I'm Torra,' or she was quick to say, 'That's our cousin,' and they're not even kin to us. She just was a people person -- she was a person of the people," says Little.