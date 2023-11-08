'Heart-wrenching': Macon family searches for answers as anniversary of son's death draws closer

Someone shot and killed 18-year-old Ashton Fort Aug. 17, 2022. His family found comfort in faith and each other.

MACON, Ga. — The family of a Macon teenager is still looking for answers a year after he was shot to death on Nisbet Drive.

As the anniversary of 18-year-old Ashton Fort's death draws nearer, they're asking anyone with information to come forward.

"He was like, 'Mom, Ashton's just been shot.' And I was like, everything just went blank," Fort's mother, Joyraya Cherry, said.

Cherry was just finishing up her shift at the hospital when she got the call from her older son. Ashton was shot and on the way to the hospital.

"I know this is not happening right now. Panic. It's just all mixed emotions at once," Cherry recalled.

Cherry's mother, Brenda, says her grandson was caring, sweet and always willing to help her. That day, she was supposed to talk with him about a problem he was having. When she called, he never picked up.

"So, when I got that call it was heart-wrenching," Brenda said.

Now, just days away from the anniversary of his death, Fort's family still struggles for answers. They've found comfort in faith, and each other.

"Praying, God. That's it," Joyraya Cherry said.

While it's been a year full of loss and heartache, they're using their faith as a means to forgive.

"We pray for their family. We pray for them because guess what? They're going to be devastated when the truth gets told," Brenda Cherry said.

Empathy and compassion are top of mind for this family. While they forgive, they promise to never forget.