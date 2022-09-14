Family wants answers on why Edward Judie, woman bailed out after wife's alleged cocaine poisoning death

Judie bailed out on a $200K bond after a judge ruled he wasn't a flight risk.

MACON, Ga. — It's been nearly three years since Joyce Fox Judie died in her west Macon home.

Investigators say her husband, who was a deputy Bibb County Schools superintendent, and another woman are accused of killing Joyce with a lethal amount of cocaine.

However, her family says justice feels far out of reach because of a slow moving judicial system.

Ebonie Toye says she moved to Macon to help take care of her mother. Her stepfather Edward Judie told the family Joyce was showing signs of dementia, she says.

But not too long after Toye and her family moved from Washington State to Georgia, her mother suddenly died.

"She was a beautiful person inside out," said Toye.

Ebonie Toye says her mother, Joyce Fox Judie, was healthy. She was just 60 years old in 2019.

"She did not do drugs or alcohol or anything. She might have a Corona on a cruise or something for a special occasion," Toye said.

But when her autopsy came back, it showed Joyce had many times the lethal dose of cocaine in her stomach.

"What did that tell you?," 13WMAZ asked Toye.

"That she ingested it some kind of way. I feel like it was fed to her. Nobody eats cocaine," Toye said.

Joyce's husband, Ebonie's stepfather, Edward Judie was arrested and charged with felony murder and cocaine possession 20 months after Joyce died.

Then this May, the woman who the family knew as the couple's housekeeper, Aliyah Walker, was arrested on the same counts.

Both are already out of jail.

"I was even more angry than when she passed. Because he murdered her," Toye said.

Judge Howard Simms granted a $200,000 bond to Judie in September 2021. Simms told 13 WMAZ Judie had not been accused of any other violent crimes and ruled he was not a flight risk. The DA's office always maintained that Judie was a flight risk after Judie had a conversation over a jail phone concerning his passport, Simms says.

"I don't even feel like justice is being served at all," Toye said.

As for Walker, bond was set at $25,000 dollars a month after she was arrested because she had medical complications, the DA's office says. But in that case, Toye says she had no idea Walker had bailed out.

"I actually went to the Bibb County inmate roster. I mean I'm having to do the footwork myself," Toye said.

The DA's office says they're still waiting on getting a trial date three years after Joyce was murdered, but it's been a little over a year since Judie was arrested.

"It's too much time. People can die. People forget what happened. Paperwork gets lost. All kinds of things can happen to throw this case left and no justice will be served," Toye said.

The family say they also want to see this case go to trial for closure. Judge Simms says the trial could be set for next year.