ATLANTA — The father of the 7-year-old Griffin boy who was accidentally shot in the stomach while playing with a gun was arrested Monday.

Griffin Police said the child was left with the neighbors upstairs while the father went to work last Monday. Both children went downstairs to retrieve a video game and were supposed to come right back.

Police said, when the children went downstairs, they used a kitchen chair to take the gun from the top shelf of the closet. The kids were playing with the gun and accidentally fired it during an exchange.

Police said, Tremell Reives, the injured 7-year-old's father, told police he was the owner of the gun. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The child is still recovering from his injuries, according to Griffin Police.

