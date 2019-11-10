ST PAUL, Minn. — A Ramsey County judge described Kristopher Taylor as a "terrific father" before imposing a one-year sentence for the death of his son in a hot car.

Taylor was charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of the 4-year-old, which occurred in a parking lot near CHS Field in St. Paul on May 4. The Apple Valley man was working the Grill Fest event, and told investigators he couldn't find child care for the boy so he put him in the car, cracked a window and left him to play a video game.

When Taylor returned nearly six hours later, the boy was unresponsive and stiff. Taylor rushed his son to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Taylor stood before Ramsey County Judge Robert Awsumb Friday as he was about to be sentenced and expressed his remorse. "I miss my son, I miss him a lot, and no one can hate me more than I hate myself," Taylor said with emotion in his voice.

The child's mother, Julie Juers, wrote a victim's impact letter that was read in court. "I know Kristopher is sorry... he never intended for things to go the way they did," she expressed. "Every bit of me knows this was not intentional."

Juers wrote in her letter she believed prison was not an appropriate option and Judge Awsumb apparently agreed, imposing a staggered one-year sentence. "Everything I've read describes you as a terrific father up to that day," the judge reasoned.

Taylor will spend six months in jail, followed by six months of electronic home monitoring. He will be allowed work release privileges for the entire year. He was ordered to continue grief counseling at the insistence of the boy's mother, and will also work with probation officers to meet with others and tell them about what happened that fateful day. "To share your story and educate," Judge Awsumb explained.

The sentence was a downward departure. Prosecutors were seeking a one-year prison sentence.

