FBI searching for victims: 2 truck drivers kidnapped women long routes, later arrested

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking the public for additional information about two truck drivers who allegedly kidnapped women and held them for ransom, with some of their routes going through Georgia.

Brian T. Summerson, 25, of Dillon, South Carolina was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida for "battery cause bodily harm, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness calling 911", the FBI said.

Summerson's main route on I-95 went from New Jersey to Miami, with some of his routes going through Chicago, Illinois, and Kansas City, Missouri, the FBI said. According to the FBI, Summerson said when he met women, he told them his name is "Von" or "Vaughn."

Additionally, the FBI said, Pierre L. Washington, 35, of Chicago, Illinois, owns a trucking company called "God Got Me LLC" and his routes are unknown. Washington was arrested in Chicago, Illinois in March 2021.

The FBI said its investigation remains ongoing. They are asking anyone who may have information regarding the case or anyone who believes they were a victim of these "alleged crimes" to come forward -- although the responses are voluntary.