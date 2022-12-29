FBI Atlanta offering $10,000 reward after July vandalism of Ebenezer Baptist Church

Ebenezer Baptist Church is a historic church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The current pastor is Georgia state senator Raphael Warnock.

ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a group of people who vandalized Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary.

They say on Sunday, July 3, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, a member or members of a group sprayed the words “if abortions aren't safe neither are you” on the side of the church.

The group was dressed in all black.

Less than a minute later, cameras recorded the people walk away from the church and cross Auburn Avenue and towards the Memorial Rose Garden.

A few minutes later, a group of 10 people walked from the area of the Garden, no longer wearing black clothing.

FBI Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department ask anyone who recognizes any of these 10 individuals to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send tips to Tips.FBI.gov.