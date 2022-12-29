x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

FBI Atlanta offering $10,000 reward after July vandalism of Ebenezer Baptist Church

Ebenezer Baptist Church is a historic church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The current pastor is Georgia state senator Raphael Warnock.

More Videos

ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a group of people who vandalized Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary.

They say on Sunday, July 3, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, a member or members of a group sprayed the words “if abortions aren't safe neither are you” on the side of the church. 

The group was dressed in all black.

Credit: FBI Atlanta

Less than a minute later, cameras recorded the people walk away from the church and cross Auburn Avenue and towards the Memorial Rose Garden. 

A few minutes later, a group of 10 people walked from the area of the Garden, no longer wearing black clothing.

Credit: FBI Atlanta
Credit: FBI Atlanta

FBI Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department ask anyone who recognizes any of these 10 individuals to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send tips to Tips.FBI.gov.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is a historic church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The current pastor is Georgia state senator Raphael Warnock.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out