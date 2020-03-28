MACON, Ga. — A Washington state murder suspect is in custody after Bibb County deputies arrested him with the help of the FBI.

Bibb County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 28-year-old Germi Rashod Zeigler around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

That's according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Zeigler was wanted in connection to a murder in Tacoma. Authorities located him after FBI agents learned he was in Macon.

Investigators found him in a car on Houston Avenue, then followed him to the College Park Apartments at 3535 Williamson Road.

Zeigler was arrested without incident.

He is being held without bond at the Bibb County jail on the murder warrant from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office in Washington.

BCSO

RELATED: Macon GBI Crime Lab not doing autopsies until further notice

RELATED: VERIFY: Is Georgia's price gouging statute in effect?

RELATED: Bibb deputies investigate Rocky Creek Road shooting

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.