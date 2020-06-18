ATLANTA — The FBI is asking for your help in finding a Colorado murder suspect that may be in Georgia.

He’s wanted for a homicide that happened in Aurora in March. Police say officers responded to a shooting at Windsor Court Apartments in Aurora, Colorado on March 21.

Investigators identified the suspect as 24-year-old Octavis Demond Styles.

He is described as being around 5’10” tall and weighing around 175 lbs. with tattoos on his neck. He is wanted on charges of first degree murder.

The FBI’s Atlanta office says Styles has ties to Albany and could be in Albany or the Atlanta area.

If you have information on his location, you can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

