MACON, Ga. — A wanted felon with over 20 warrants from five Central Georgia law enforcement agencies was arrested Monday by Bibb and Washington Counties' Gang Units.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Cory Lee Millman was arrested around 3 p.m. on Myrtle Court.

RELATED: Second 12-year-old charged in Capitol Cycle burglary

They say Millman was wanted by the Abbeville Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

He has charges for burglary, entering auto, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by convicted felon, obstruction of peace officer, theft by taking auto, and a state parole violation warrant.

Millman was taken to the Bibb County Jail and held until he was picked up by the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: 21-year-old Macon man dies after being shot in the head

Anyone who has information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

To contact the other agencies, you can call Abbeville Police at 229-467-3200, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1521, Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office at 478-945-3357, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526, or the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-4891.