Man charged with murder in fentanyl overdose case in Lumpkin County

ATLANTA — A 34-year-old man was charged with murder and other drug-related charges in connection to a fentanyl overdose death in Lumpkin County, officials said.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for seven months to solve the case. They added that the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office assisted.

Joshua Arnes Maney, who is 34 years old and from Gainesville, was charged with felony murder, investigators said. They added he also faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.