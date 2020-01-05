FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, three men are behind bars with no bond after being caught with several types of illegal narcotics, a sizable sum of cash, and firearms.

The sheriff's office says that a deputy received a tip from a concerned resident about possible drug activity at a home in Southwest Forsyth. An investigation was conducted by the Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth (JCAF) Drug Task Force, along with the FCSO SWAT team on the home where they arrested Gregory Rushing, Dequavius Holmes, and Atiana Francis.

30-year-old Rushing is being charged with: Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug-Related Items.

25-year-old Holmes, who was previously out on bond for Aggravated Assault and Battery is being charged with: Theft, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of THC Oil with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug-Related Items.

26-year-old Francis is being charged with: Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of THC Oil with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug-Related Items.

