Firebomb thrown into Atlanta law office, authorities say

No one was hurt, Atlanta Fire says.

ATLANTA — Authorities said they are investigating after a firebomb was thrown into the Atlanta law office of a Fulton County commissioner Sunday.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews and Atlanta Police officers were called to 2200 Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta Sunday.

11Alive crews were there as firefighters canvassed the area by Arrington & Phillips LLP, not far from a U.S. post office. The office is owned in part by Marvin Arrington, who is a Fulton County commissioner.

Firefighters tended to flames in the area after a spokesperson with the department said a firebomb was thrown into the building.