Police investigating 'firebombing' at Riverdale home

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows a person running away after the incident.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Riverdale Police are investigating a "firebombing" at a home along Derby Drive last Saturday.

Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows.

According to Riverdale Police, two women were home at the time. One woman was severely hurt with injuries to her face, neck and both of her arms. Another woman was also hurt. They were both taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

Police also released Ring surveillance video from a nearby home showing the moment when the firebomb ignited and a man is seen in the video running away.

The home's roof was completely destroyed.

Detectives said a neighbor saw a man carrying a grocery bag. Moments later, he ran behind a neighbor's house and then out of their neighborhood. A police report states the man was wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and a black Corona face mask.

Agents from ATF and Clayton County have been out here at this home in Riverdale, but neighbors said they don't feel safe.

"It's just unbelievable you know and it's such a shocker because it hit so close to home," Locosha Long said.

Long has lived on the cul-de-sac on Derby Drive for three years, right next door to the home that was firebombed.

"My husband see all the light, he looks out the window he's like, 'Our house is on fire!' and when he really sees what's going on he realizes, it's the neighbors," Long recounted.

She said she hopes whoever did this is caught quickly so they can feel safe again, in their homes.

"I'm afraid because, you know like, I don't know if the person is like watching and, you know, feeling like come back and do something to the neighbors," Long said.